WATCH LIVE - Tracking severe weather

Wind advisories are in effect for portions of our area through the wee hours of our Saturday morning. Weather watches and warnings will happen throughout the evening as a very strong frontal system moves through our area this evening and through the overnight.
We will see rain and thunderstorms as the rule across our area. We will see some of the rain on the heavy side and we will see some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side. We will see all modes of severe weather possible with this passage of the frontal system. We will see a greater than normal potential for some thunderstorm winds in excess of 80 mph. Some winds could even reach 100 mph gusts with some of the stronger thunderstorms. We will see a greater than normal potential for some tornadoes that will be EF2 level and even stronger. The possibility of an EF3 or EF4 level tornado or two cannot be ruled out of the question.
Most of the activity will clear out of our area on our Saturday. Albeit, we will still see some lingering showers for our Sunday and Monday. Those are not expected to be too far on the hefty side.
Current tornado watch area:
Here is a look at where the best bet for strong tornadoes are this evening. Some stronger than (the area with white bars) EF2 level:
Timing - Friday, 7 PM to Saturday 2 AM
Location - Highest threat to the west, all under a severe risk.
Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, heavy rain.