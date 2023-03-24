WATCH LIVE - Tracking severe weather

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 76 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             COAHOMA               DESOTO
ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE             LEE
MARSHALL              MONROE                PANOLA
PONTOTOC              PRENTISS              QUITMAN
TALLAHATCHIE          TATE                  TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO            TUNICA                UNION
YALOBUSHA

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

CARROLL               CHESTER               CROCKETT
DECATUR               DYER                  FAYETTE
GIBSON                HARDEMAN              HARDIN
HAYWOOD               HENDERSON             LAUDERDALE
MADISON               MCNAIRY               SHELBY
TIPTON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALAMO, AMORY, ASHLAND,
BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BROWNSVILLE, BRUCE,
CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE,
CORINTH, COVINGTON, DECATURVILLE, DYERSBURG, FULTON, GERMANTOWN,
HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, HUMBOLDT, HUNTINGDON, IUKA,
JACKSON, LEXINGTON, MARKS, MEMPHIS, MILAN, MILLINGTON,
NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PARSONS,
PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, RIPLEY TN, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA,
SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

WATCH LIVE - Tracking severe weather

Live Streaming Now graphic

Major frontal system passing through our area this evening and overnight

App users, open this link to watch LIVE coverage.

Wind advisories are in effect for portions of our area through the wee hours of our Saturday morning. Weather watches and warnings will happen throughout the evening as a very strong frontal system moves through our area this evening and through the overnight.

We will see rain and thunderstorms as the rule across our area. We will see some of the rain on the heavy side and we will see some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side. We will see all modes of severe weather possible with this passage of the frontal system. We will see a greater than normal potential for some thunderstorm winds in excess of 80 mph. Some winds could even reach 100 mph gusts with some of the stronger thunderstorms. We will see a greater than normal potential for some tornadoes that will be EF2 level and even stronger. The possibility of an EF3 or EF4 level tornado or two cannot be ruled out of the question.

Most of the activity will clear out of our area on our Saturday. Albeit, we will still see some lingering showers for our Sunday and Monday. Those are not expected to be too far on the hefty side.

Current tornado watch area:

Tornado Watch for this Friday evening

Here is a look at where the best bet for strong tornadoes are this evening.  Some stronger than (the area with white bars) EF2 level:

Where the stripes are, the better chances for some strong tornadoes this evening

Timing - Friday, 7 PM to Saturday 2 AM

Location - Highest threat to the west, all under a severe risk.

Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, heavy rain.

Watch live, download weather app, storm shelters, WeatherCall and more

