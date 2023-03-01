WATCH LIVE - Tracking severe weather

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Itawamba, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union.

* WHEN...Until 1245 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 933 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Booneville, New Albany, Pontotoc, Fulton, Baldwyn,
Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Trace State Park, Tishomingo
State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Belmont, Shannon,
Plantersville, Mantachie, Ecru, Tishomingo, Blair and Pratts
Friendship.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 50, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN EAST ARKANSAS

LEE                   PHILLIPS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             COAHOMA               DESOTO
ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE             LEE
MARSHALL              MONROE                PANOLA
PONTOTOC              PRENTISS              QUITMAN
TALLAHATCHIE          TATE                  TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO            TUNICA                UNION
YALOBUSHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BATESVILLE,
BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE,
COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, HELENA, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON,
IUKA, MARIANNA, MARKS, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD,
PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SENATOBIA, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO,
WATER VALLEY, AND WEST HELENA.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast
Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in
East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR,
Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri,
Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll,
Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman,
Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison,
McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.

* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Prolonged heavy rain event that could produce 1 to 2 inches
of rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday. An additional 2 to
4 inches is possible on Thursday night into Friday morning
mainly for areas along and north of I-40. All of this
combined with damp soils could cause flash flooding in the
watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

A flash flood watch is in effect for our area from this evening and all the way through our Thursday, Thursday night and into our Friday morning. This means that the potential is there for some areas to see some rapid changes that could lead to some flash flooding. So, if you live in a flood prone area, beware.

Low pressure and an associated front have moved into our area on our Wednesday. This has given our area a lot of cloud coverage for our Wednesday. Even with all of the clouds we saw temperatures reach well into the 70s to near 80 for a high temperature. Very unseasonably warm for this time of the year.

We will see the aforementioned low pressure and associated front remain the focal point for some rain and thunderstorms as we go through the next few days. We will see a few rounds of rainfall that could be on the heavy side at times. This could lead to some flash flooding in some places. We will see a few rounds of thunderstorms that could be on the hefty side at times. We will see all modes of severe weather possible with this system. We even have the potential to see some isolated strong tornadoes in the mix of things. This will be a few days that you will want to be especially weather alert. Again, most of this activity will linger in our area through tonight and into our Thursday, Thursday night and into our Friday morning.

Most of this activity will move out of our area on later portions of our Friday morning. This will allow room for high pressure to build into our area for several days. We will cool things off and we will dry things out this weekend with this high pressure. More low pressure and more chances for some rain and thunderstorms that could be on the heavy and hefty side will be possible next week.. Our pattern certainly is acting like a Spring pattern instead of a last part of Winter pattern.

Here is The Tornado Watch for this evening: 

Tornado Watch

Flooding potential and rainfall:

Rainfall potential for the next several days

This evening and overnight event:

Severe weather possibilities:
  • Timing - Wednesday, 7 p.m. to Thursday, 1 a.m.
  • Location - All of the WTVA viewing area, higher risk in northern half.
  • Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind and hail

Thursday event:

Thursday and Thursday night severe weather potential
  • Timing - Off and on potential through Thursday afternoon/evening and into early Friday.
  • Location - All of the WTVA viewing area
  • Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind and hail.

Friday AM Event:

Friday AM severe weather potential
  • Timing - Friday, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Location - Extreme eastern Mississippi and western Alabama.
  • Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind and hail.
Watch live, download weather app, storm shelters, WeatherCall and more

