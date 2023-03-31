WATCH LIVE - Tracking severe weather across north Mississippi

 Skip to main content
TORNADO WATCH 97 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             COAHOMA               DESOTO
ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE             LEE
MARSHALL              MONROE                PANOLA
PONTOTOC              PRENTISS              QUITMAN
TALLAHATCHIE          TATE                  TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO            TUNICA                UNION
YALOBUSHA

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

BENTON                CARROLL               CHESTER
CROCKETT              DECATUR               FAYETTE
GIBSON                HARDEMAN              HARDIN
HAYWOOD               HENDERSON             HENRY
LAUDERDALE            MADISON               MCNAIRY
SHELBY                TIPTON                WEAKLEY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALAMO, AMORY, ASHLAND,
BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BROWNSVILLE, BRUCE,
CALHOUN CITY, CAMDEN, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE,
COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH, COVINGTON, DECATURVILLE, DRESDEN, FULTON,
GERMANTOWN, HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, HUMBOLDT,
HUNTINGDON, IUKA, JACKSON, LEXINGTON, MARKS, MARTIN, MEMPHIS,
MILAN, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH,
OXFORD, PARIS, PARSONS, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, RIPLEY TN, SAVANNAH,
SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO,
AND WATER VALLEY.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Here is the latest Tornado Watch area for this evening

Frontal system moving through our area tonight

App users, open this link to watch live coverage.

Wind advisories are in effect for our area as we go through the overnight hours and into our Saturday early morning. We have severe weather watches, warnings and advisories going on as we speak across our area this evening and into the wee hours of our Saturday morning.

We will see a strong frontal system move through our area as we go through the evening and overnight hours. We will see rain and thunderstorms this evening and into the overnight hours. We will see some of the rainfall on the hefty side at times and some of the thunderstorms on the strong to severe side at times. We will see some of the thunderstorms produce winds in excess of 75 to 80 mph. We will see some of the thunderstorms at times produce strong to violent tornadoes in the category of EF2 or stronger.

We will see the aforementioned front move out of our area for most of the weekend. We will see a little bit of a lull as some high pressure builds in for most of the weekend.

By the late weekend and into most of next week. We will see more chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times due to more low pressure and some fronts in our area. Once again, we could at times see some of the thunderstorms on the heavy and hefty side with all forms of severe weather possible with these thunderstorms.

Severe potential for this evening and into Saturday AM:

Severe potential for the for Friday evening and into the wee hours of Saturday

Strong tornado potential for Friday evening and overnight:

Current tornado watch for strong to intense tornadoes:

Timing - Friday, 7 PM to Saturday 3 AM

Location - Highest threat to the west/northwest, all under a severe risk.

Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, heavy rain.

