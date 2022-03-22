 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee MS, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss,
Tippah, Tishomingo and Union. In West Tennessee, Chester, Decatur,
Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Madison and McNairy.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

WATCH LIVE - Severe weather coverage

  • Updated
  • 0
Live Streaming Now graphic for weather

The WTVA Severe Weather Authority team is LIVE right now tracking severe weather across Mississippi and Alabama.

Watch LIVE coverage in the video player above or open this link.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you