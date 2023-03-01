WATCH LIVE - Severe weather coverage

App users, open this link to watch LIVE coverage.
A flash flood watch is in effect for our area from this evening and all the way through our Thursday, Thursday night and into our Friday morning. This means that the potential is there for some areas to see some rapid changes that could lead to some flash flooding. So, if you live in a flood prone area, beware.
Low pressure and an associated front have moved into our area on our Wednesday. This has given our area a lot of cloud coverage for our Wednesday. Even with all of the clouds we saw temperatures reach well into the 70s to near 80 for a high temperature. Very unseasonably warm for this time of the year.
We will see the aforementioned low pressure and associated front remain the focal point for some rain and thunderstorms as we go through the next few days. We will see a few rounds of rainfall that could be on the heavy side at times. This could lead to some flash flooding in some places. We will see a few rounds of thunderstorms that could be on the hefty side at times. We will see all modes of severe weather possible with this system. We even have the potential to see some isolated strong tornadoes in the mix of things. This will be a few days that you will want to be especially weather alert. Again, most of this activity will linger in our area through tonight and into our Thursday, Thursday night and into our Friday morning.
Most of this activity will move out of our area on later portions of our Friday morning. This will allow room for high pressure to build into our area for several days. We will cool things off and we will dry things out this weekend with this high pressure. More low pressure and more chances for some rain and thunderstorms that could be on the heavy and hefty side will be possible next week.. Our pattern certainly is acting like a Spring pattern instead of a last part of Winter pattern.
Here is The Tornado Watch for this evening:
Flooding potential and rainfall:
This evening and overnight event:
- Timing - Wednesday, 7 p.m. to Thursday, 1 a.m.
- Location - All of the WTVA viewing area, higher risk in northern half.
- Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind and hail
Thursday event:
- Timing - Off and on potential through Thursday afternoon/evening and into early Friday.
- Location - All of the WTVA viewing area
- Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind and hail.
Friday AM Event:
- Timing - Friday, 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- Location - Extreme eastern Mississippi and western Alabama.
- Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind and hail.