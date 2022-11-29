WATCH LIVE - Severe weather coverage

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Booneville, Baldwyn, Tishomingo State Park, Saltillo,
Guntown, Ecru, Tishomingo, Wheeler, Pratts Friendship, Blair,
Burton, New Harmony, Sherman, Marietta, Blue Springs, Paden,
Frankstown, Chapelville, Geeville and Hobo Station.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Timing - 2 p.m. to midnight

severe weather risk for Nov. 29, 2022

Severe weather risk for Nov. 29, 2022.

Updates below

3:24 p.m. - Storm spotter reported tornado touchdown 3 miles northwest of Carmack, Mississippi.

Original forecast below

Started off with calm weather this morning even with some sunshine. We will see a very strong frontal system move into our area by the afternoon and evening. This will give our area a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the strong to severe side. We will see all forms of severe weather possible with the passage of this system. We will see some of the thunderstorms produce some tornadoes at times. We will see some of the tornadoes on the strong to intense side at times. A major danger to life and property could be found with this system.

As we go into our Wednesday afternoon, most of this aforementioned system will move to the east of our area and we will see high pressure build back into our area. We will see much calmer and somewhat cooler temperatures move back into our area due to this high pressure building into our area. Moving into the weekend we see some showers possible but temperatures warmer than average.

