WATCH LIVE - Severe weather coverage

2 p.m. to midnight

Timing - 2 p.m. to midnight

Updates below

3:24 p.m. - Storm spotter reported tornado touchdown 3 miles northwest of Carmack, Mississippi.

Original forecast below

Started off with calm weather this morning even with some sunshine. We will see a very strong frontal system move into our area by the afternoon and evening. This will give our area a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the strong to severe side. We will see all forms of severe weather possible with the passage of this system. We will see some of the thunderstorms produce some tornadoes at times. We will see some of the tornadoes on the strong to intense side at times. A major danger to life and property could be found with this system.

As we go into our Wednesday afternoon, most of this aforementioned system will move to the east of our area and we will see high pressure build back into our area. We will see much calmer and somewhat cooler temperatures move back into our area due to this high pressure building into our area. Moving into the weekend we see some showers possible but temperatures warmer than average.