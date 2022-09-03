WATCH LIVE - Rogue plane lands in field in Benton County; pilot in custody

As of 10:55 a.m., the plane landed safely in a field in Benton County. The pilot is alive and is in custody.
As of 10:37 a.m., the plane landed in a field southeast of Ashland.
As of 10:24 a.m., the plane crashed/landed southeast of Ashland.
As of 10:17 a.m., the plane appears to have stopped.
As of 10:07 a.m., the plane is northwest of Ripley.
As of 9:58 a.m., the plane is still southwest of Falkner.
As of 9:45 a.m., the plane southwest of Falkner.
As of 9:32 a.m., the plane is northwest of Ripley.
Tupelo PD issued this update at 8:39 a.m.
Update 09-03-2022 @ approximately 08:35 am the plane is reported to be airborne north of Tupelo in the Benton, Union County Area. Local, State and Federal Authorities are continuing to monitor this dangerous situation.
Original article below
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department issued the following statement Saturday morning about a pilot threatening to crash a plane in Tupelo.
On 09-03-2022 at approximately 05:00 am TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main.
TPD has worked with Wal-Mart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people as much as practical. TPD also has been able to begin talking with the pilot directly.
At this time the situation is ongoing with TPD and all Emergency Services in our area are on alert.
Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.
More information will be released when appropriate.