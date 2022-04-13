Strong to severe thunderstorms likely by late afternoon and into the evening

App users, open this link to watch WTVA 9 News during LIVE coverage.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely for our area as we go through the day on our Wednesday. We will see the best bet for some strong to severe thunderstorms during our late afternoon and evening hours. We will see all modes of severe weather. We could even see some winds with some of the storms exceed 75 mph. We may see some thunderstorms produce tornadoes that can be considered very violent ones. The farther north and west you are in our area, the better your chances of seeing some of this activity. This will be a day that you have to be very weather aware and be prepared to seek shelter if needed. (One thing to note, do not be surprised some towns today could see a few or even several hours of sunshine. Do not be fooled by this sunshine. Things once again could get pretty bad, before all is said and done)

Most of this activity will move out of our area by later tonight toward midnight and into the wee hours of our Thursday morning. We will see high pressure try to build into our area on Thursday and beyond, however bits and pieces of low pressure will try to undermine the high-pressure dominance. This will keep a variety of weather in our weather forecast from Thursday, all the way into early portions of next week. Anything from several hours of sunshine to some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will not be out of the question.