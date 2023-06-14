 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
289 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN EAST ARKANSAS

CRITTENDEN            CROSS                 LEE
PHILLIPS              ST. FRANCIS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

BENTON                CALHOUN               CHICKASAW
COAHOMA               DESOTO                ITAWAMBA
LAFAYETTE             LEE                   MARSHALL
MONROE                PANOLA                PONTOTOC
QUITMAN               TALLAHATCHIE          TATE
TIPPAH                TUNICA                UNION
YALOBUSHA

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

FAYETTE               SHELBY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT,
BATESVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE,
COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN,
HELENA, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, MARIANNA, MARKS, MEMPHIS,
MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD,
PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA,
TUPELO, WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.

Storms today could be severe

  • Updated
  • 0

June 14, 2023

App users, open this link to watch live coverage.

Some people this morning woke up with heavy rain again and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms brought some hail but most stayed below severe levels. We will see some more heavy rain by late morning. More heavy rain and thunderstorms return for the afternoon and evening/overnight. This could be stronger and could bring the risk of severe weather for more. All forms of severe weather are possible, Highest threats are wind and large hail but even a quick tornado is possible later today.

Severe weather threat Wednesday

We will continue to see some more chances for some off and on rainfall and thunderstorms through the rest of the work week and into the weekend, along with early portions of next week. While we have been cool the past few days, temperatures are warming back up... upper 80s and low 90s starting on Friday and some heat index values could reach the upper 90s.

