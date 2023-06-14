Storms today could be severe

App users, open this link to watch live coverage.
Some people this morning woke up with heavy rain again and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms brought some hail but most stayed below severe levels. We will see some more heavy rain by late morning. More heavy rain and thunderstorms return for the afternoon and evening/overnight. This could be stronger and could bring the risk of severe weather for more. All forms of severe weather are possible, Highest threats are wind and large hail but even a quick tornado is possible later today.
We will continue to see some more chances for some off and on rainfall and thunderstorms through the rest of the work week and into the weekend, along with early portions of next week. While we have been cool the past few days, temperatures are warming back up... upper 80s and low 90s starting on Friday and some heat index values could reach the upper 90s.