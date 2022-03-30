Storm damage reported across north Mississippi

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southeastern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi...
Northwestern Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi...

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was
located near Amory, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include...
Amory, Fulton, Mantachie, Smithville, Tremont, Fairview, New Salem,
New Wren, Evergreen, Clay, Nettleton, Hatley, Abney, Eastman,
Turon, Wren, Becker, Cardsville, Tilden and Bigbee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the
lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are
outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest
substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&


TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT
FOR EAST CENTRAL CHICKASAW...ITAWAMBA...SOUTHEASTERN LEE AND MONROE
COUNTIES...

At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Sandy Springs to near Smithville to 6 miles north
of West Point, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Amory, Aberdeen, Fulton, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Mantachie,
Smithville, Tremont, Prairie, Fairview, New Salem, Sandy Springs, New
Wren, Evergreen, Clay, Nettleton, Hatley, Gattman, Abney and Eastman.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern
Mississippi.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

TORNADO WATCH 77 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                CHICKASAW             ITAWAMBA
LEE                   MONROE                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              TIPPAH                TISHOMINGO
UNION

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

BENTON                CARROLL               CHESTER
DECATUR               HARDIN                HENDERSON
HENRY                 MCNAIRY               WEAKLEY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BOONEVILLE, CAMDEN,
CORINTH, DECATURVILLE, DRESDEN, FULTON, HENDERSON, HOUSTON,
HUNTINGDON, IUKA, LEXINGTON, MARTIN, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, PARIS,
PARSONS, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, AND TUPELO.

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles on east west oriented
roadways.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Storm damage reported across north Mississippi

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm damage on Highway 9 in Calhoun County, MS

On Highway 9 in Calhoun County, MS. Source: Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan.

A tree fell through the roof of a house in Oxford, according to police.

Storm damage in Oxford on March 30, 2022

Storm damage in Oxford on March 30, 2022. Location not provided. Source: Oxford Police Department.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan shared this image of a tree down along Highway 9.

Storm damage in Calhoun County on March 30, 2022

Tree down on Highway 9 in Calhoun County, MS. Source: Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan.

He later shared more images from Highway 9.

Storm damage on Highway 9 in Calhoun County, MS

On Highway 9 in Calhoun County, MS. Source: Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan.
Storm damage on Highway 9 in Calhoun County, MS

On Highway 9 in Calhoun County, MS. Source: Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan.

We received this image from the Shannon area along County Road 506.

Storm damage in Shannon March 30, 2022

Damage at home along County Road 506 in Shannon, MS. Source: iamkwinfrey@***********

This image is near the Ross Barnett Reservoir in Mississippi.

Storm damage near Ross Barnett reservoir on March 30, 2022

Storm damage near the Ross Barnett Reservoir on March 30, 2022. Credit: Cherryl Avent.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

