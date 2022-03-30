Storm damage reported across north Mississippi

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi... Southeastern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi... Northwestern Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi... * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Amory, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Amory, Fulton, Mantachie, Smithville, Tremont, Fairview, New Salem, New Wren, Evergreen, Clay, Nettleton, Hatley, Abney, Eastman, Turon, Wren, Becker, Cardsville, Tilden and Bigbee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN