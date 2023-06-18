 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 335 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE
LEE                   MARSHALL              MONROE
PANOLA                PONTOTOC              PRENTISS
QUITMAN               TALLAHATCHIE          TATE
TIPPAH                TISHOMINGO            UNION
YALOBUSHA

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

CHESTER               HARDEMAN              HARDIN
MCNAIRY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BATESVILLE,
BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON,
COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON,
IUKA, MARKS, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS,
SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.

Severe Weather Threat Through Midnight

  • Updated
  • 0
Severe Weather Risk

Tonight's Severe Weather Risk

App users, open this link to watch live coverage.

As we continue later into your Father's Day evening. We expect the potential for severe weather to remain through midnight.

Severe storms that form will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and also a lesser but present threat of a few isolated tornadoes.

Overnight, we will see most of the activity die down and will ultimately expect that by the wee-hours of Monday morning partly cloudy skies with only a few isolated to widely scattered light showers will remain present. Temperatures will fall to near 70°.

Monday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with a few isolated to widely scattered showers lingering in the forecast. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80s.

Tuesday's forecast will remain very similar to Monday, with a bit more sunshine a slightly lower chances for isolated showers and storms.

By the middle of the week, skies will increasingly feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and we will start seeing temperatures climb from the middle 80s and return to the upper 80s to near 90° by the end of the work week. This will be the return of a more typical summertime pattern with only isolated to widely scattered rain chances with hot and humid conditions become more prevalent.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Meteorologist

Alan is from Columbus, Mississippi. He is a Columbus High School graduate and holds degrees from Mississippi University for Women and Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you