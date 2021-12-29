You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe and Pontotoc.

* WHEN...Until 845 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 542 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Amory, Pontotoc, Aberdeen, Fulton, Houston, Baldwyn,
Verona, Okolona, Tombigbee State Park, Trace State Park,
Saltillo, Guntown, Bruce, Calhoun City, Shannon, Vardaman,
Plantersville, Mantachie and Derma.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Severe weather possible for Wednesday afternoon

Tornado risk for Dec. 29, 2021

A tornado watch is issued for almost all of our Mississippi counties until 7PM Wednesday evening. Through the day and into the evening will see a good chance for some scattered to patchy rain and thunderstorms.

Some of the thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times. Some potentially severe, our northern counties are under a level 3 risk of severe weather, our southern counties under a level 2. All forms of severe weather possible, highest concerns are heavy rain causing flooding along with strong damaging wind gusts. Isolated tornado risk is low but not zero.

Another very good chance will be found in our weather forecast for this Saturday, maybe as early as the wee hours of our Saturday morning. We will see the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible Saturday as well.

We will see the coldest air of the season so far, move into our area by late in the weekend. Temperatures will drop off easily into the 20s for overnight lows. While, daytime highs will be in the 40s for Monday.

