Severe weather possible for Wednesday afternoon

A tornado watch is issued for almost all of our Mississippi counties until 7PM Wednesday evening. Through the day and into the evening will see a good chance for some scattered to patchy rain and thunderstorms.

Some of the thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times. Some potentially severe, our northern counties are under a level 3 risk of severe weather, our southern counties under a level 2. All forms of severe weather possible, highest concerns are heavy rain causing flooding along with strong damaging wind gusts. Isolated tornado risk is low but not zero.

Another very good chance will be found in our weather forecast for this Saturday, maybe as early as the wee hours of our Saturday morning. We will see the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible Saturday as well.

We will see the coldest air of the season so far, move into our area by late in the weekend. Temperatures will drop off easily into the 20s for overnight lows. While, daytime highs will be in the 40s for Monday.