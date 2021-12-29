LIVE: Severe weather possible for Wednesday afternoon

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST
FOR NORTHEASTERN CHICKASAW...SOUTHWESTERN ITAWAMBA...SOUTHERN LEE AND
NORTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES...

At 522 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Verona, moving
northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Tupelo, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Plantersville,
Evergreen, Nettleton, Skyline, Mooreville, Eggville, Ballardsville,
Dorsey, Leotis, Old Union and Richmond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CST for northeastern
Mississippi.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 569 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

MS
.    MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALCORN               ATTALA              BENTON
BOLIVAR              CALHOUN             CARROLL
CHICKASAW            CHOCTAW             CLAY
COAHOMA              DESOTO              GRENADA
HOLMES               HUMPHREYS           ISSAQUENA
ITAWAMBA             LAFAYETTE           LEE
LEFLORE              LOWNDES             MARSHALL
MONROE               MONTGOMERY          OKTIBBEHA
PANOLA               PONTOTOC            PRENTISS
QUITMAN              SHARKEY             SUNFLOWER
TALLAHATCHIE         TATE                TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO           TUNICA              UNION
WASHINGTON           WEBSTER             YALOBUSHA
YAZOO

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 569 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

CALHOUN               CHICKASAW             ITAWAMBA
LEE                   MONROE                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              TISHOMINGO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE,
CALHOUN CITY, FULTON, HOUSTON, IUKA, OKOLONA, PONTOTOC,
AND TUPELO.

LIVE: Severe weather possible for Wednesday afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
Tornado risk for Dec. 29, 2021

A tornado watch is issued for almost all of our Mississippi counties until 7PM Wednesday evening. Through the day and into the evening will see a good chance for some scattered to patchy rain and thunderstorms.

Some of the thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times. Some potentially severe, our northern counties are under a level 3 risk of severe weather, our southern counties under a level 2. All forms of severe weather possible, highest concerns are heavy rain causing flooding along with strong damaging wind gusts. Isolated tornado risk is low but not zero.

Another very good chance will be found in our weather forecast for this Saturday, maybe as early as the wee hours of our Saturday morning. We will see the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible Saturday as well.

We will see the coldest air of the season so far, move into our area by late in the weekend. Temperatures will drop off easily into the 20s for overnight lows. While, daytime highs will be in the 40s for Monday.

