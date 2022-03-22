Heavy, strong to severe thunderstorms will be the weather story for our Tuesday

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 62 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE
LEE                   MONROE                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              TIPPAH                TISHOMINGO
UNION                 YALOBUSHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BOONEVILLE,
BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, HOUSTON, IUKA,
NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, TUPELO,
AND WATER VALLEY.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East
Arkansas.

* WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas,
Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips,
Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS,
Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and
Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette,
Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison,
McNairy, Shelby and Tipton.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts
will likely lead to areas of flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Heavy, strong to severe thunderstorms will be the weather story for our Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Rain and thunderstorms will be likely on our Tuesday, some will pack a punch.

All of our area is under a flood watch for today and into our evening hours. A frontal system will move through our area as we go through the day and into our overnight hours. This will bring into our area some good rain and thunderstorm chances throughout the day. Some of the rain will be on the heavy side, hence the flood watch in effect for today. We will see some of the thunderstorms on the strong to severe side as we go through our late morning, afternoon and into the evening hours. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this system as we go through our day today. Some of the stronger severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong to intense tornadoes at times. This is a very serious severe weather situation across our area. Please, be weather aware throughout the day. Have a plan ready in case severe thunderstorms move into your area.

We will see high pressure move into our area on Wednesday. This will gradually clear out our area and we will see some pretty cool temperatures move into our area for both the daytime highs and for the overnight lows.

  • Timing: Noon through 8 PM
  • Impacts: isolated tornadoes, some strong, damaging winds, flooding rainfall, hail
  • Location: All of the WTVA Nine News viewing area, with the greatest threat increasing with the southward extent
Here is a breakdown of the severe weather levels for our area for our Tuesday.

