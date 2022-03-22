Heavy, strong to severe thunderstorms will be the weather story for our Tuesday

All of our area is under a flood watch for today and into our evening hours. A frontal system will move through our area as we go through the day and into our overnight hours. This will bring into our area some good rain and thunderstorm chances throughout the day. Some of the rain will be on the heavy side, hence the flood watch in effect for today. We will see some of the thunderstorms on the strong to severe side as we go through our late morning, afternoon and into the evening hours. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this system as we go through our day today. Some of the stronger severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong to intense tornadoes at times. This is a very serious severe weather situation across our area. Please, be weather aware throughout the day. Have a plan ready in case severe thunderstorms move into your area.
We will see high pressure move into our area on Wednesday. This will gradually clear out our area and we will see some pretty cool temperatures move into our area for both the daytime highs and for the overnight lows.
- Timing: Noon through 8 PM
- Impacts: isolated tornadoes, some strong, damaging winds, flooding rainfall, hail
- Location: All of the WTVA Nine News viewing area, with the greatest threat increasing with the southward extent
