Getting prepared for severe weather on Tuesday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Severe weather is possible Tuesday across Mississippi and Alabama.

If a Tornado Warning is issued in the WTVA viewing area, watch LIVE coverage in the video play above or open this link.

The timing is from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. across the entire WTVA viewing area.

Open this link to view the latest forecast.

Be sure you know where to go in the event severe weather impacts where you live.

Open the link below to view our list of storm shelters.

Where are other places to seek shelter?

Be sure you know the difference between a storm Watch and Warning.

Download the WTVA Weather app to receive alerts and more.

Sign up for WeatherCall to receive weather alerts via phone.

Watch live coverage at wtva.com/live.

Open this link to follow WTVA Weather on Twitter.

Open this link to follow WTVA Weather on Facebook.