List of local storm shelters

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and northeast Mississippi, including the following counties, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss, Tippah and Tishomingo. In northeast Mississippi, Union. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 738 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Corinth, Booneville, New Albany, Baldwyn, Iuka, Tishomingo State Park, J P Coleman State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Belmont, Burnsville, Jumpertown, Glen, Tishomingo, Thrashers, Wheeler, Burton, Hinkle, Leedy and Pratts Friendship. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&