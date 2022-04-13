 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and northeast Mississippi,
including the following counties, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss, Tippah and Tishomingo. In northeast
Mississippi, Union.

* WHEN...Until 1045 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 738 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Corinth, Booneville, New Albany, Baldwyn, Iuka, Tishomingo
State Park, J P Coleman State Park, Saltillo, Guntown,
Belmont, Burnsville, Jumpertown, Glen, Tishomingo, Thrashers,
Wheeler, Burton, Hinkle, Leedy and Pratts Friendship.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

List of local storm shelters

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm Shelter

Storm shelters at Lee's Storm Shelters in Monroe County. Photo Date: April 30, 2021.

ALCORN COUNTY

  • Biggersville Volunteer Fire Department, 531 County Road 513, Rienzi

  • Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, 6 County Road 106, behind Farmington City Hall

  • Glen Volunteer Fire Department, 2551 Highway 72 East, Glen

  • Jacinto Volunteer Fire Department, 4 County Road 364, Rienzi

  • Kossuth Volunteer Fire Department, 2 County Road 604, Corinth

  • Rienzi Volunteer Fire Department, 71 South Front Street, Rienzi

  • Southwest / Alcorn Volunteer Fire Department, 280 County Road 515, Rienzi

  • Union Center / Theo Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 ,139 County Road 738, Corinth

  • Wenasoga Volunteer Fire Department, 181 County Road 713, Corinth

  • Alcorn County Emergency Management, 145 Whitmore Levee Road, Corinth

CALHOUN COUNTY

  • 117 East Main St in Pittsboro

  • Jimmy Beckley Rd in Bruce

  • 118 East Calhoun St. in Bruce

CHICKASAW COUNTY

  • Chickasaw (old jail location) - 110 Olive St., Okolona

  • Okolona Fire/Police Dept. - 106 E. Main St, Okolona

  • Okolona Public Wks. - 300 S. Silver St, Okolona

  • Okolona City Hall - 215 E. Main St., Okolona

  • National Guard Armory - 214 E. Monroe, Okolona

  • Okolona Library - 321 W. Main, Okolona

  • Okolona Electric - 201 N. Fleming, Okolona

  • Egypt Voting Precinct - 253 CR 177, Okolona

  • Poplar Springs - 31819 Co. Line Rd, Shannon

  • Houlka Fire Dept. - 205 W. Front St., Houlka

  • Houlka Community Center - 612 Hwy 32, Houlka

  • Houlka Public Works - 306 Walker St., Houlka

  • Chickasaw Adm. Building - 146 CR. 412, Van Vleet

  • Van Vleet Fire Dept. - 1595 CR 164, Van Vleet

  • Sparta Opry House - 762 CR 416, Woodland

  • Rhodes Chapel/Atlanta Fire Dept. - 1158 Hwy 341 S., Woodland

  • Houston Civic Center - 635 Starkville Rd, Houston (2 locations)

  • Houston Community Center - 115 Dulaney St, Houston (2 locations)

  • Houston Fire/Police Dept. - 215 E. Harrington St., Houston

  • Houston Airport - 601 Airport St., Houston

  • Gladney Subdivision - 121 Wofford Dr., Houston

  • Thorn Community Center - 106 CR 37, Houston

  • Rhodes Chapel Fire Dept. - 1324 CR 416, Houston

  • Southeast Fire Dept. - 1951 CR 406, Houston

  • Pearsall Voting Precinct - 105 CR 91, Houston

  • Anchor Voting Precinct - 628 CR 416, Woodland

  • Woodland Fire Dept. - 122 Market St., Woodland (2 locations)

  • Woodland/Sparta Fire Dept. - 116 CR 86, Houston

  • Chickasaw Co. Maintenance Shop – 500 South Gatlin St., Okolona

  • Chickasaw Co Courthouse - Okolona, in rear of building

CLAY COUNTY

  • West Point Fire Station #1, Brame Ave

  • West Point Fire Station #2, Dunlap Road

  • FRANKLIN COUNTY, ALABAMA

  • 1942 Highway 72, Hodges

  • 132 Sherry Bryce Drive, Phil Campbell

  • 79 Church Street, Vina

  • 627 9th Ave NW, Red Bay

  • 640 2nd Street NE, Red Bay

  • Ninth Avenue North behind Fourth Street Grill, Red Bay

  • Red Bay Water Park - 2nd Street Northwest, Red Bay

  • City Hall Council Room, Red Bay

  • First United Methodist Church - Main Street and Golden Road, Red Bay

  • Little Treasures Daycare - Highway 11 North, Red Bay

  • 204 Ash Avenue, Russellville

  • 511 Gaines Avenue, Russellville

GRENADA COUNTY

  • 260 Mondy Rd, Grenada

ITAWAMBA COUNTY

  • Fulton City Park

  • Itawamba County Courthouse

  • Itawamba Community College Band Hall

  • Old Fulton radio station

  • Fulton Head Start

  • Clay School House

  • Northeast Fire Department

  • Tremont Fire Department

  • Ratliff Community Center

  • Mantachie Community Center

  • Dorsey Friendship VFD, Highway 363

  • Cardsville VFD

  • Houston Community Center/VFD

  • Friendship Fire Dept.

  • Tilden Fire Dept.

  • Banner Fire Dept.

  • Bounds Fire Dept.

  • Ryan's Well Community Center

  • NE Itawamba Water Dept. Office

  • Richmond Fire Dept.

  • Centerville (Mantachie) Fire Dept.

  • Access Medical Clinic Tremont

  • Fairview Fire Dept.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

  • LCFD Central - 50 County Road 1032, (Across from North Pointe)

  • LCFD #1, 599 Hwy. 310 (Harmontown)

  • LCFD #3, 22 County Road 369, (Old Airport area near Hwy. 7 and 9W)

  • LCFD #4, 8 County Road 130, (College Hill)

  • LCFD #5, 826 Hwy. 334, (Yocona)

  • LCFD #6, 153 County Road 436, (Tula)

  • LCFD #7 - 44 Business 7 South, (Abbeville)

  • LCFD #9, 65 County Road 335 (Taylor)

  • LCFD #11, 11 County Road 287, (Lafayette Springs)

  • LCFD #12, 1301 Hwy. 30 East (Philadelphia)

  • LCFD #14, 31 County Road 430 (Paris)

  • LCFD #15 - 4 County Road 109, (Hwy. 6 West of Oxford)

  • LCFD #16, 823 County Road 313 (Union West)

  • Taylor Community Center, 78 County Road 338

  • Gordon Community Center, 37 County Road 115, (South of Abbeville)

  • New El Bethel Church, 20 County Road 488, (Near Tula)

LEE COUNTY

  • Alpine - Alpine Volunteer Fire Department, the intersection of MS Highway 9 and County Road 171

  • Auburn - Auburn Volunteer Fire Department, 153 County Road 1498, Tupelo, MS 38804

  • Baldwyn - Behind Baldwyn City Hall, 202 South Second Street

  • Baldwyn - Baldwyn Police Department (2 shelters), Industrial Park Drive

  • Belden - front of FD station, 4677A Endville Road

  • Eggville - Eggville Volunteer Fire Department, 850 County Road 1498, Tupelo, MS 38804

  • Guntown - Friendship Volunteer Fire Department (two shelters), 990 County Road 2578

  • Guntown - Behind Guntown Community Center in Park, 1571 Main Street

  • Guntown - Guntown Town Hall, 1597 Main St

  • Guntown - Cedar Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 149 County Road 541

  • Mooreville - Mooreville-Eggville Volunteer Fire Department, 740 County Road 1310

  • Nettleton - Nettleton Ball Park, 4480 Union Avenue

  • Nettleton - Nettleton Water Dept., 113 Johnson Drive

  • Nettleton - Near Nettleton Fire Department, Will Robbins Highway

  • Nettleton - Causey Park on Metts Road

  • Nettleton - Corner of Clay Street and Green Avenue

  • Nettleton - Nettleton Fire Department 113 Burt Street

  • Plantersville - Plantersville Town Hall, 2587 Main Street

  • Pratts - Pratts Volunteer Fire Department, 2171 Hwy. 370, Baldwyn

  • Richmond - Behind Richmond Volunteer Fire Dept., 117 County Road 800

  • Saltillo - Birmingham Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, 947 Road 1948

  • Saltillo - Saltillo City Park

  • Saltillo - Saltillo City Hall, 395 E Mobile St

  • Shannon - Poplar Springs, 31819 County Line Road

  • Shannon - Off Highway 45 toward Nettleton, 106 Herndon Avenue

  • Shannon - Next to Lee County District shop, 384 Old Highway 45

  • Shannon - Next to Shannon Police Station, 124 Broad Street

  • Shannon - Next to Shannon High School Baseball Field, 178 Clark Avenue

  • Shannon - Corner of Elm Street and Barbee Avenue

  • Tupelo - Gumtree Park, 683 Front Street

  • Tupelo - Ballard Park, 2629 West Main Street

  • Tupelo - Veterans Park, 401 Elvis Presley Boulevard

  • Tupelo - Rockwell Center, 1107 Joyner Avenue beside Rockwell Center

  • Tupelo - Lee Acres Center, 920 Fillmore Avenue

  • Tupelo - Haven Acres Center, 3288 Willie Moore Road

  • Tupelo - Joyner Elementary

  • Tupelo - Carver Elementary

  • Tupelo - Thomas Street Elementary

  • Tupelo - Theron Nichols Park, 1701 Mitchell Road

  • Tupelo - 401 Elvis Presley Drive

  • Tupelo - Tupelo High School gym

  • Union - Union Fire Dept. (2 shelters), 3454 Highway 6

  • Verona - Behind Verona City Hall, 201 East Main Street

  • Verona - Near Verona Park, 151 Mattox Road

  • Verona - 240 Martin Luther King Drive

LOWNDES COUNTY

  • Caledonia Elementary School - 9509 Wolfe Road

  • New Hope High School - 2920 New Hope Road

  • Lowndes County Career Technology Center - 1085 Lehmberg Road, Columbus

MARION COUNTY, AL

  • District 1 Shop, 2495 ST HWY 187, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Hamilton Fire Dept. - 555 AL NATIONAL GUARD RD, Hamilton, Alabama

  • CO HWY 12 and Gober Rd, 120 Gober Rd, Hackleburg, AL

  • Rock City Church of Christ, 5175 County Road 38, Winfield, AL

  • District 5 Shop, 441 11th Avenue, Guin, AL

  • Shottsville Fire Dept, 396 CO HWY 56, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Byrd Fire Dept, 239 CO HWY 13, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Near Bear Creek City Hall, 264 SMITH STREET, Bear Creek, Alabama

  • Bishop Community Center, 260 High Ave, Bear Creek, AL

  • Winfield Fire Station #2, 739 FAWN GROVE RD, Winfield, Alabama

  • Rear of Brilliant City Hall, 1279 Main Street, Brilliant, AL

  • Pea Ridge Fire Dept, 5704 CO HWY 45, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Marion County Annex #1, 372 7TH AVE SW, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Marion County Annex #2, 372 7TH AVE SW, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Hackleburg Housing Authority, 443 Ray Rd, Hackleburg, AL

  • Hackleburg Housing Authority, 445 Ray Rd, Hackleburg, AL

  • Bear Creek Housing Authority, 8573 ST HWY 13, Bear Creek, Alabama

  • Kraft Community Center, 7115 CO HWY 19, Haleyville, Alabama

  • Sunny Home Fire Dept, 13536 ST HWY 233, Brilliant, Alabama

  • Winfield City, 1316 Meadowlark Rd, Winfield, AL

  • Sullins School House, 4509 CO HWY 49, Hamilton, Alabama

  • CO HWY 25/20 Intersection, 6925 CO HWY 25, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Town of Twin, 6125 ST HWY 253, Guin, Alabama

  • Winfield Community Safe Room, 126 CITY HALL STREET, Winfield, Alabama

  • Collins Life Center, 581 14th St, Guin, AL

  • Wiginton Community, 4959 County Road 32, Hackleburg, Alabama

  • Hackleburg Housing Authority, 1002 Old Hackleburg Rd, Hackleburg, AL

  • Hackleburg School/Community, 542 Nix Road, Hackleburg, AL

  • Mt. View Church Parsonage Basement, 6282 State Hwy 187, Hackleburg, AL

  • Hackleburg, 442 Back Street, Hackleburg, AL

  • Hamilton-Ragsdale Housing Authority, 690 Bexar Ave East, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Hamilton-Weston Housing Authority, 700 Chestnut Circle, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Hamilton-County 2 Way Shop, 701 4th Avenue SW, Hamilton, Alabama

MONROE COUNTY

  • Amory - West Amory Community Center, 111th Street

  • Amory - East Amory Community Center, Crump Boulevard

  • Amory - Amory Celebration Station Playground, Concord Avenue

  • Amory - Gilmore Foundation, 203 Gilmore Drive

  • Amory - Amory Police Department

  • Nettleton - Corner of Clay Street and Green Avenue

  • Nettleton - Near Nettleton Fire Department, Will Robbins Highway

  • Nettleton - Nettleton Ball Park, 4480 Union Avenue

  • Nettleton - Nettleton Water Dept., 113 Johnson Drive

  • Nettleton - Causey Park on Metts Road

  • Nettleton - Nettleton Fire Department, 113 Burt Street

  • Nettleton - Metts Road

  • Nettleton - Pine Street near Food Pantry

  • Smithville - Smithville High School

  • Hatley - Hatley High School

  • Hamilton - Hamilton High School

  • Becker - Advanced Learning Center

  • Aberdeen - 715 E. Commerce Street (Public Works Building)

  • Aberdeen - Corner of Martin Luther King and Alice Street (MLK Park)

  • Aberdeen - Corner of Long and Dr. Re Woodruff Street (New burger Park)

  • Aberdeen - 101 N. Matubba Street (Fire Department).

  • Aberdeen Police Department is always open (125 W. Commerce St)

  • Becker - Airport Road at Vo-Tech center; 50057 Airport Road

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY

  • 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

PICKENS COUNTY, AL

  • 751 5th St Nw (Near Joyful News Headstart), Aliceville, AL

  • 332 3rd Ave Ne (Near State Farm Insurance Co), Aliceville, AL

  • 7420 County Rd 13 (Sommerville Community), Aliceville, AL

  • 4216 ML King Rd (Sapps Community), Aliceville, AL

  • 1184 ML King Road (Hinton town Community), Aliceville, AL

  • 41 Elliott St (Next to Post Office), Carrollton, AL

  • 897 Roland Bates Rd (Hughes Town, off of Bassinger Rd), Carrollton, AL

  • 112 Bains Road, Ethelsville, AL

  • 71 Co Rd 89 (On County Rd 30), Ethelsville, AL

  • 1st Ave W (Next to Gordo Flee Market), Gordo, AL

  • 3368 Zion Rd (Old Community Center, near Fire Dept) Gordo, AL

  • 11995 Benevola Rd (Kirk Fire Dept), Gordo, AL

  • 11 Jackson-Ferry Rd (Hwy 14 before St. John Baptist Church), Pickensville, AL

  • 240 Shade Road (Pickensville off Hwy 14), Aliceville, AL

  • 602 1st Ave E (New Fire Dept), Reform, AL

  • 107 Poplar Springs Rd (Near Poplar Springs Church), Reform, AL

  • 51 School Circle (Palmetto Community), Reform, AL

  • 260 Friendship Ch. Rd (Hwy 17N, Friendship Church), Reform, AL

PONTOTOC COUNTY

  • Behind Fire Dept., 1310 Algoma Road, Algoma

  • 176 Main St., Ecru

  • Park on Central Avenue, Ecru

  • 116 North Main St., Pontotoc

  • 320 Clark St., Pontotoc

  • 206 Hud St., Pontotoc

  • 289 Lake Drive, Pontotoc

  • 374 Highway 15 South, Pontotoc

  • 472A Vance St., Pontotoc

  • 290 Eighth St., Pontotoc

  • 1814 Highway 15 North, Pontotoc

  • Beasley Apartments, 161 6th Ave., Sherman

  • SAC, 600 Highway 178, Sherman

  • 1041 Cr. 292, Sherman

  • Sherman Grove MB Church, 213 First Avenue, Sherman

  • Town Hall, 26 West Lamar Street, Sherman (2 shelters)

  • Sherman United Methodist, 182 4th Avenue, Sherman

  • Cravin Catfish, 101 Cemetery Lane, Sherman

  • North Sherman Estates, North Sherman Drive, Sherman

  • Fire Dept., 10260 Highway 336, Thaxton

  • Thaxton Town Hall, 10632 Highway 336, Thaxton

  • Thaxton Baptist Church, 10489 Highway 336, Thaxton

  • Near fire department at 3100 Toccopola Jct. Rd., Toccopola

  • Fire Dept., 414 Beckham Road, Beckham

  • Fire Dept., 7600 Highway 346, Hurricane

  • Fire Dept., 3497 Longview Road, Longview

  • Fire Dept., 240 Topsy Road, Randolph

  • Carey Springs Baptist Church, 11800 Hwy. 9 South, Randolph

  • Fire Dept., 175 Rock Hill Road, Troy/Woodland

  • Voting Precinct, 3601 Woodland Road, Troy/Woodland

  • Turnpike Baptist Church, 370 Cane Creek Rd. North, Turnpike

  • Domes at North and South Pontotoc schools; available after school hours

PRENTISS COUNTY

  • Booneville walk-in shelters located at East Side and West Side community centers

  • Volunteer Fire Dept., Blackland

  • Ingram Volunteer Fire Dept.

TIPPAH COUNTY

  • 109 School Street, Ripley

  • 1005 City Ave North (hospital), Ripley

  • Twin Lakes Road (American Legion), Ripley

  • 160 Bails Road, Ripley

  • 832 Ashland Road, Ripley

  • 3340 Hwy 370, behind Dumas Fire Dept., Dumas

  • 109 West Main St., beside Blue Mountain Fire Dept., Blue Mountain

TISHOMINGO COUNTY

  • Dennis - located at the park on the east side of the railroad tracks

  • Next to Paden Fire Dept.

  • Next to Carter's Branch Fire Dept.

  • Midway Community Fire Station, Midway

  • Tishomingo Fire Station

  • Next to Golden fire training center

  • At Eastport/Millcreek volunteer fire department

  • Burnsville Town Hall

  • Belmont community shelter on Jackson Street

  • Tishomingo County Courthouse basement, Iuka

  • North Crossroads Fire Department

  • CR 864 at 5th District shop

UNION COUNTY

  • E. Union Fire Station # 2 (6 shelters)

  • SE Fire Station #2 (2 shelters)

  • SE Fire Station # 1 (2 shelters)

  • Ingomar Fire Station (2 shelters)

  • Pinevale Fire Station (2 shelters)

  • Alpine Fire Station (4 shelters)

  • E. Union Fire Station # 1 (2 shelters)

  • NE Fire Station # 1 (2 shelters)

  • NE Fire Station # 2 (2 shelters)

  • Blue Springs Town Hall (4 shelters)

WEBSTER COUNTY

  • East Webster High School Gym

WINSTON COUNTY

  • Dome near Winston County courthouse in Louisville

  • Louisville City Safe Room – 99 North Columbus Avenue, Louisville, MS 39339

  • Nanih Waiya Attendance Center – 13937 MS-397, Louisville, MS 39339

  • Noxapater City Hall – 131 W Main Street, Noxapater, MS 39339

  • Dean Park – 10647 MS-15, Louisville, MS 39339

  • Beat One Barn – 203 Poplar Flat Road, Louisville, MS 39339

  • Beat Three Barn – 5640 Brooksville Road, Louisville, MS 39339

  • Mars Hill Volunteer Fire Department – 4470 Mars Hill Road – Philadelphia, MS 39350

  • High Point Volunteer Fire Department – 1518 Highpoint Road – Louisville, MS 39339

YALOBUSHA COUNTY

  • O'Tuckolofa Volunteer Fire Department, 55 County Road 118

  • Sylva Rena Volunteer Fire Department, 187 County Road 57

  • Velma Volunteer Fire Department, 12270 HWY 7

  • Pine Valley Volunteer Fire Department. 4454 HWY 32

  • Skunna Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 176 County Road 430

  • Clear Springs Volunteer Fire Department, 1617 County Road 186

  • Tillatoba Volunteer Fire Department, 27263 HWY 330

Tags

Recommended for you