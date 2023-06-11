Less Stormy for Monday

App users, open this link to watch live coverage.
Even with the severe threat being over for majority of us, we do still have a severe thunderstorm watch in store for counties along and south of highway 82. That watch will last until 3 a.m. and the main concerns will be strong winds and large hail. Temperatures overnight will be a little bit cooler in the mid 60s for the rest of us.
The effects of that cold front will really be noticed in tomorrow's afternoon temperatures. We will only reach into the low 80s and the humidity will not be as high so it should be an enjoyable afternoon. A few clouds will move across the skies, but the majority of the area should be dry through Monday.
Our next big rain chance moves in Tuesday afternoon as another system develops and moves across the area. We could see some locally heavy rainfall, but right now it looks to remain below severe limits. That rainfall will continue into Wednesday as well. Afternoon high temperatures will still be in the low to mid 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday.
As the week progresses, temperatures rise back to around average for this time of year in the low 90s with isolated showers possible each day. So we will return to the typical summer-like pattern by the end of the week.