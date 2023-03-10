Lee County kidnapping suspects waive extradition following arrests in Tennessee

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The three suspects accused of kidnapping three children waived extradition at a hearing on Thursday in Tennessee.
Douglas Mills, Shelia Hood and Vanessa Cox, all of Kentucky, are accused of kidnapping Mills’ grandchildren from their mother in Lee County.
As a result of the suspects waiving extradition, authorities have 10 days to travel to Tennessee and bring them back to Mississippi. An extension can be requested.
Cox must first deal with local charges in Tennessee before authorities can return her to Mississippi.