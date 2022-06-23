Layoffs expected at Pontotoc County employer

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A major employer in north Mississippi is about to cut its workforce.

The CEO of Southern Motion and Fusion Furniture in Pontotoc said he’ll know by Friday, June 24 how many of his 2,000 employees will be out of a job.

CEO Mark Weber said layoffs are necessary for a variety of reasons such as inflation. Also, retailers and customers are not buying as many products.

However, he adds reducing the workforce could get those employees who remain to a 36-or 40-hour work week.

The company asked for volunteer layoffs.

It’s not known how long the layoffs will last and how many of those laid off will eventually be called back to work.