Keep your umbrellas up as we close out July

As we close out this last day of July, milder conditions will prevail as compared to the scorchers we have seen all month long, with air temperatures still warm and humid, yet barely breaking into the 90's on our Sunday. Today, we'll see lots of cloud cover as two areas of high pressure to the north and south sandwich a stationary front that has stalled over the region bringing with it some much needed precipitation.
Saturday evening was a wet and noisy one for some as the water-loaded air associated with this front produced some patchy thunderstorms with lightning, gust winds, and downpours of 1-2 inches per hour scattered throughout the viewing area. These storms added to the rain totals from Friday night, produced well over 5-7 inches in several areas, giving us the potential for some localized flooding and hazardous driving conditions. So, as you make your way out to worship services this Sunday morning give yourself a few extra minutes and be wary of your rout as some roadways, especially in Lafayette County, have been affected by all the water.
Showers will ramp back up by mid-afternoon on Sunday with a rinse and repeat of Saturday-like storm activity before the rain finally tapers off on Monday and Tuesday. By mid-week the heat returns with feels-like temperatures of 100 degrees plus, and dry conditions thru Friday.
