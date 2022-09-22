It is the first day of fall and still hot outside for most

Thursday is our first official day of Fall. We will see a cold front move through our area on our Thursday. This will start to cool some folks off but those farther to the south will still be hot. We will see plenty of sun through most of the day but a few clouds for the afternoon with the cold front.
Friday will be a nice one, starting off cool in the morning with temperatures for the afternoon in the mid 80s. Another cold front will drop our temperatures off just a bit more as we go into our late weekend and into next week. Most likely we will not see much of any rain with the passage of this cold front, however maybe enough of a kick to give our area a slight chance of a shower or maybe some isolated thunderstorms at times. Most will stay dry through the weekend.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link