It is a great start to the weekend

Drier weather enters our area today as the low pressure system begins to move up the Atlantic Coast. As a result, high pressure will move in behind it and give us dry conditions heading into the weekend. High temperatures will also be on the rise into the upper 80s with a few of us reaching into the low 90s.
Those dry conditions continue into the start of the weekend along with a steady rise in both the high and low temperatures. High temperatures will reach into the low 90s and overnight lows will only drop into the low to mid 70s. The temperatures aren't the only thing increasing. The heat index values will get around the 100 degree category by the weekend and will continue into next week for many of us.
Rain chances return Sunday evening with the possibility of some of those storms being strong to severe. The highest severe weather threat is staying to our north right now though.