Isolated thunderstorms move in on Saturday morning ahead of stormy weekend

Temperatures are in the lower to mid 60s as the sun comes up on Saturday. The sunrise likely won't be very visible for most though as today is starting off with cloudy conditions and isolated thunderstorms moving into the area. These will briefly break up in the afternoon allowing us to warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s for high temperatures.
Late this afternoon into early evening, a line of thunderstorms will move across north Mississippi bringing along with it heavy rainfall, small hail, and gusty winds. The severe threat for this round of storms remains largely to our south and west. That is not the case for tomorrow night though. Tomorrow will start off with temperatures near 70 degrees and once again warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Later on that night, a line of thunderstorms will move though ahead of a cold front, bringing with it the chance for large hail and strong winds as well as heavy rainfall. That puts much of our viewing area under a level two out of five risk for severe weather Sunday evening. After that, temperatures will drop down into the lower 80s with dry air settling in for the first part of the next work week.