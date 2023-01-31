Ice Storm Warning issued for Lafayette, Alcorn, Tippah counties

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Lafayette, Alcorn and Tippah counties.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Union, Yalobusha, Tishomingo, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Calhoun and Grenada counties.

Some travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, especially to our Northwest. Temperatures started off cold this morning with breezy weather. Don’t expect temperatures to budge much Tuesday with highs struggling to make it into the low 40s with a few spots locked in the middle to upper 30s north/west. While we will see some of the rain chances tapper off by late morning, we have more to come for the afternoon and evening.

The late evening and overnight showers leading into early Wednesday morning are probably the most likely to possibly bring a wintry mix to locations such as Corinth for Oxford or Blue Mountain or Ripley. Temperatures start in the mid to lower 30s for early Wednesday morning with primarily a cold rainfall ongoing for most locations. Temperatures increase a little bit, but only into the mid-40s as we progress throughout the day. An additional round of rainfall late in the day should once again Ensure the temperatures don’t budge much.

Showers remain likely on Thursday on a widespread scale with temperatures starting in the low 40s and upper 30s and highs only reaching the mid-40s. We start drying out by the end of the week with temperatures in the mid-30s to start Friday, Friday’s highs will likely make the upper 40s. We are in the 20s to begin early Saturday with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s and dry conditions. We keep the 30s around for morning lows for both Sunday and next Monday with high temperatures on both days in the mid-50s in the mix of clouds.