Hotter for the weekend with a few storms still possible
The weekend is hotter across-the-board with temperatures likely pushing into the 90s both Saturday and Sunday. While Saturday looks to be mostly dry, Sunday could be different, and we’ve had to increase rain chances.
Nothing says summer like backward backward-moving storms (storms move from the northeast toward the southwest), a tropical system that’s heading south in the Gulf of Mexico, away from the United States, and pop-up storms that leave many wishing for more moisture. That is the full plate of summer bazaar weather in store over the next few days.
Saturday starts in the upper 60s with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. Most of Saturday should be dry with only a limited few seeing an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. We are keeping percentages off of the seven-day forecast accordingly, but the chance is not zero.
Sunday becomes more interesting with temperatures again starting in the upper 60s and highs reaching the lower 90s by afternoon. I’ve brought the rain coverage up to 30% by the afternoon, which might end up being a little higher than reality. Still, the chances look better than they have for the last few days, and heavy rainfall and lightning and gusty wind should be expected out of those thunderstorms that once again will move the weird direction: from the northeast back toward the southwest.
Monday starts in the upper 60s with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. I’m up to 30 to 40% on my rain coverage for Monday. A weak wave moving and could have just enough kick to make it one of the stormier chances we have going forward. While I still wouldn’t be COUNTING on mother nature to deliver, at least the chances look a little better.
Next week is a really tricky forecast. The pattern is weird where we have flow that’s primarily from the northeast, and that’s something that models only handle “okay.” Here are some general takeaways… We expect to have enough northeast flow to have slightly less humid air settling. That typically would mean slightly cooler lows and possibly slightly warmer afternoon highs. Our projections go completely opposite directions, though: half have mid-90s for highs in the other half have low 80s and 70s.
The takeaway: I think rain chances will stick around for much of next week in at least an isolated fashion, with relatively less humidity work than what we typically see this time of year. We will better refine those temperatures after we see for sure what we get out of this weekend, we should be good at enlightening which way we need to go from here.