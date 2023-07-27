 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hot weather continues through the day

  • Updated
  • 0
Hot and mostly dry through the day
July 27, 2023

Thursday is starting off with some clouds and a few light showers, but most are still dry. We are already seeing more sunshine for most by midmorning as temperatures warm up. Temperatures will warm to the upper 90s today with a lot of sunshine.

Mostly clear and mostly dry.. this will continue to be the weather trend over the next several days. We will see somewhat of a better chance for this weekend and into early next week. The chance for rainfall will be in the 20 percent or so category. So most of us will still miss out on any rain.

We will see most of our daytime high temperatures reach well into the 90s to around 100 degrees. We will see the heat index reach into the 100 to 115 degree category. This will lead our area to some heat advisories and even some excessive heat warnings down the line. We will see most of our overnight low temperatures stay in the 70s, even some towns dropping off to around 80 degrees.

