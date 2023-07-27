Hot weather continues through the day

Thursday is starting off with some clouds and a few light showers, but most are still dry. We are already seeing more sunshine for most by midmorning as temperatures warm up. Temperatures will warm to the upper 90s today with a lot of sunshine.
Mostly clear and mostly dry.. this will continue to be the weather trend over the next several days. We will see somewhat of a better chance for this weekend and into early next week. The chance for rainfall will be in the 20 percent or so category. So most of us will still miss out on any rain.
We will see most of our daytime high temperatures reach well into the 90s to around 100 degrees. We will see the heat index reach into the 100 to 115 degree category. This will lead our area to some heat advisories and even some excessive heat warnings down the line. We will see most of our overnight low temperatures stay in the 70s, even some towns dropping off to around 80 degrees.