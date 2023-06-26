Hot temperatures will get hotter Tuesday and beyond

Heat advisories and heat warnings will be the weather story for most of this week and maybe off and on for the next few weeks. We are now in a very Summer pattern across our area. We will see some of the hottest weather of the season so far in our area over the next few weeks. We will see temperatures get past 100 degrees at times and we will see the heat index at times well about 110 degrees. So, please be careful as you go out and about.
We will see some chances for some isolated showers and thunderstorms at times. This will be due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure that will flow across our area at times. We will see a slight chance that there will be some hefty thunderstorms at times.