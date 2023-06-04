Hot and Mostly Dry Conditions Continue into the New Week

This evening we will continue to see mostly clear skies with a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms around. A few of these small thunderstorms could produce some locally heavy downpours and briefly strong gusts of wind accompanied by lightning. Most of the area will, however, remain dry heading into Monday. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the middle and upper 60s.
Tomorrow we will wake up to mostly sunny skies and quiet conditions with perhaps just an isolated rogue shower or two lingering. During the morning hours, we will quickly heat up with temperatures nearing 90° by afternoon. By the late-morning to early afternoon we will also see the development of scattered to widely-scattered showers and thunderstorms. The coverage of thunderstorms is expected to be a bit more widespread for your Sunday as more moisture and slightly more uplift will be in place to fuel showers. Still, most areas will not see much if any rainfall on Monday, if you see half of an inch you will be one of the few lucky who do.
Heading further into the week we will continue to see scattered showers with temperatures remaining in the lower-90s for afternoon highs. Most of the area will continue to remain dry with the exception of a few spots seeing quick downpours.
By Thursday, we will see a front push in from the north and this will lead to a slightly greater coverage of showers and thunderstorms. We are currently expecting around 30% chance of rain and a few of those storms could again be heavy or perhaps even briefly severe in nature.
The front will push throught the area on Thursday and leave in its wake some drier and slightly cooler air. This will allow morning lows on Friday and Saturday to dip near 60°. This will also set up our region once again for mostly sunny skies on your Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.
"Some somewhate better chances for rain could return as we head towards Sunday with a new wave of moisture and a central plains front starting to push into the area.
