Hot and humid weather today and over the next several days

We have heat advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in effect for all of our area today and more likely over the next several days. As we go through the next several days, we will see some what lesser chances for some rain and thunderstorms. This will be due to lesser in the ways of fronts and bits and pieces of low pressure in the area.
There will still be somewhat of a kick out there, so do not be surprised at seeing some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms every now and then across our area. All in all, with the lack of any organized areas of rainfall and the chances of seeing more sunshine than not. Expect those temperatures (especially high temperatures) to really warm up once again. We will see most of the high temperatures well into the 90s to around the lower 100s. We will see the heat index in many areas top off in the 104-to-115-degree category. Some towns will be a little bit hotter at times.
All in all, this latest heat event will work its way well into the month of August. This will leave July most likely the hottest month ever in the history of Tupelo. Not, just month of July. We are talking the hottest month ever in history. So, please be careful as you venture out and about over the next several days.
