Hot and humid today with some storms for the evening

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 513 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN EAST ARKANSAS

CRITTENDEN            CROSS                 LEE
ST. FRANCIS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                DESOTO
ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE             LEE
MARSHALL              PANOLA                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              TATE                  TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO            TUNICA                UNION

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

CHESTER               FAYETTE               HARDEMAN
HARDIN                HAYWOOD               MADISON
MCNAIRY               SHELBY                TIPTON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BARTLETT, BATESVILLE,
BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BROWNSVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH,
COVINGTON, FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HENDERSON,
HOLLY SPRINGS, IUKA, JACKSON, MARIANNA, MEMPHIS, MILLINGTON,
NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS,
SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA,
TUPELO, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hot and humid today with some storms for the evening

Severe weather risk Tuesday
July 18, 2023

We are mostly dry and mostly sunny again today. The sunshine warms us up though into the mid 90s. Heat advisories are in effect for multiple counties. This means that heat index values will be anywhere from 100-105 degrees. Make sure to take frequent breaks from the outdoors and stay hydrated throughout the day. Some storms are possible heading into the late afternoon/evening, but the majority of us will stay dry. These storms may get on the hefty side with heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts being the main threat. Most of the rain will be in our Northeast counties.

There will be a steady increase in both the high and low temperatures heading into the rest of this week. High temperatures will reach into the upper 90s just under the triple digit threshold. Low temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s meaning there will be very minor night-time cooling relief. The warmer temperatures aren't the only thing we need to consider heading into this week. Muggy air will make conditions feel much more miserable. This will cause heat index values to rise up to 110-115 degrees. As a result of this, heat advisories and warnings will be expected through the duration of the week. Thursday and Friday will see showers and thunderstorms move into the area during the afternoon in isolated fashion. Friday's rain moves in ahead of a cold front that will cause those weekend temperatures to cool off a bit.

