...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Panola, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Lee MS, Itawamba,
Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw and Monroe Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hot and humid today with a cold front Friday

July 20, 2023

Thursday is pretty similar to what we had Wednesday with hot and humid weather. We have heat advisories covering the area today with head index values around 103-108 degrees. Stay cool and hydrated if you are getting out today. The only chance for any heavy rain is isolated showers and thunderstorms evening/overnight. Some of those storms could be strong to severe with some windy weather.

Severe weather risk Friday

A cold front will move across the area heading into the weekend. This will bring isolated showers Friday out ahead of the front. Some of those showers and thunderstorms could be strong to severe with gusty winds the main threat. The temperatures will be the main things affected by this front. By the weekend, we could see high temperatures back in the upper 80s! Some rain still lingers into Saturday morning but we are drier by the afternoon.

Next work week look about average with temperatures with mostly dry conditions but a few showers possible.

