Hot and humid today with a cold front Friday

Thursday is pretty similar to what we had Wednesday with hot and humid weather. We have heat advisories covering the area today with head index values around 103-108 degrees. Stay cool and hydrated if you are getting out today. The only chance for any heavy rain is isolated showers and thunderstorms evening/overnight. Some of those storms could be strong to severe with some windy weather.
A cold front will move across the area heading into the weekend. This will bring isolated showers Friday out ahead of the front. Some of those showers and thunderstorms could be strong to severe with gusty winds the main threat. The temperatures will be the main things affected by this front. By the weekend, we could see high temperatures back in the upper 80s! Some rain still lingers into Saturday morning but we are drier by the afternoon.
Next work week look about average with temperatures with mostly dry conditions but a few showers possible.