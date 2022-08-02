Hot and humid for the day with some rain for the afternoon

Pop up showers and thunderstorms continue to be the weather story for most of the week. We will see lesser chances for some showers and thunderstorms as we go through the weekend. Do not be surprised at times that we could see some brief heavy rainfall and some isolated stronger thunderstorms in the mix of things at times.
We will see mostly seasonable weather as the story when it comes to the temperatures. Most of the high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to middle 90s, except for some of the rain cooled areas. Heat index values could still feel like the upper 90s to low 100s. Most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link