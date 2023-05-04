HIRING: Lee County Sheriff’s Department needs your help

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is hiring corrections officers. They have been working to fill these openings since August.
Sheriff Jim Johnson says it is part of what keeps the community running. He says without a way to protect locals, their homes, and their businesses there is no community.
“It’s still an honor to serve and I love doing it everyday. But, it’s getting very very difficult to recruit people to get into it,” said Johnson.
“In my career with the Sheriff’s Office, this has probably been the slimist recruiting period we’ve had,” said Chief Deputy John Hall.
Chief Deputy Hall has worked for the Sheriff’s Department for over three decades. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill ten positions in the corrections department. One issue with finding people even comes from competition with other law enforcement agencies according to Hall.
“We tried real hard to impress on board supervisors the need for increased pay,” said Chief Deputy Hall. “So, not only could we attract employees but we could retain employees. Because we were used to competing with jobs maybe outside the law enforcement sector, but now law enforcement are competing with other agencies for jobs.”
Pay has nearly doubled for these positions in the last five years. Sheriff Johnson said last year was the biggest increase they have seen yet. Pay for corrections officers increased from $15/hour to $19/hour.
Sheriff Johnson said the job is not easy, but it is rewarding.
“A lot of people are not in it for the money or the prestige,” said Sheriff Johnson. “They’re certainly not in it for the hours or lack of stress. They’re in it because it’s calling and it’s what they want to do. They’re still people out there and they just kinda need a nudge to do it. And that’s kinda what we wanna do.”
There are perks to the job according to Sheriff Johnson.
“You see people beyond the arrest. You really see what the issue is,” said Sheriff Johnson. “You see their family issues. You see their financial issues. You see their health issues… their mental issues. So, it's a ministry and an opportunity to get to the route of the problem.”
The applications are on the departments’ website with a full list of requirements.