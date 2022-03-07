Heavy rain returns for part of Tuesday
Much cooler temperatures have settled across the region behind Monday morning‘s front, and while we’ve temporarily dried out, rain chances get much more substantial heading into the second half of Tuesday.
Tuesday starts in the upper 30s with high temperatures struggling to make the low 50s. I think they’ll be a significant North to south temperature contrast, with high temperatures struggling to make the upper 40s south of US 82 and peeking in excess of 55 near the Tennessee State line. That’s not to assume that any of those are particularly warm, but rather that rainfall keeps them even cooler for the southern half of the area. Rainfall begins in the morning for locations such as Louisville and Macon, prior to 9 AM and spreads northward through mid-morning and into the afternoon. Rain coverage at noontime will reach 40%, but increase to 70% by 3 PM when we’re picking the kids up from school. By the evening commute, widespread rainfall certainly slows things down. Heavy to moderate rainfall is possible out of the heaviest of these, with some rainfall totals exceeding 2-3 inches.
Some showers will linger prior to dawn on Wednesday with temperatures starting in the low 40s. High temperatures should struggle to make the upper 50s by Wednesday afternoon with a few select folks possibly crossing the 60° threshold. Beyond those morning sprinkles, Wednesday is dry, though.
Thursday should remain dry with temperature starting around 40 and reaching the middle to maybe upper 60s by afternoon.
Friday also starts dry with temperatures beginning in the mid-40s. Afternoon temperatures on Friday remain a bit of a quandary. Right now, I’m projecting middle to upper 60s, but I have some projections as warm as the middle 70s, which I am hesitant to believe at this point. Why? A strong front arriving late Friday could time quicker which would slice temperatures dramatically. That front will bring a significant chance for precipitation, and perhaps even a mix of precipitation. Even if we do have a wintry mix develop Friday night, temperatures should preclude significant accumulations, but I will reserve judgment at this point.
One thing is for sure, it will be much cooler this weekend with temperatures starting in the mid-20s both Saturday and Sunday morning and high temperatures in the low 40s Saturday, and 50s Sunday. Both days, beyond Saturday morning, should be mostly clear.
