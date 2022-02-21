Heavy rain and storms take control of the forecast
Remember that whole drought thing? Mother nature has some other ideas with this next week with rainfall totals in some spots that could exceed 6 to 7 inches over the next seven days in a few spots. While it could cause some flooding rainfall, because much of this is going to run off, the impact to our drought could be somewhat more muted than you might expect. On the front end, storm chances on Tuesday could include some severe thunderstorms.
Tuesday starts with temperatures in the low 60s and highs reaching the mid-70s by the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. We should have more available fuel for thunderstorms than what we had last week, but some of the other properties related to severe weather aren’t quite as maxed out. That combination will once again yield a conditional afternoon/evening severe weather threat that could include damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes. Peak timing for severe weather will be afternoon through early evening. Some storms could remain strong later into the evening, but there should be a transition to heavy rainfall which will honestly be the greater threat considering the quantities expected in some cases to exceed 4 inches.
Wednesday starts in the upper 40s with the temperature struggling to reach the low 60s. Rain should be ongoing prior to dawn and diminish through the day before picking back up late Wednesday. I’m going 40% on that peak coverage but There is a clear-cut duel mode of rain early a significant break and then rain late.
Thursday starts in the low 50s with high temperatures reaching the mid-60s by afternoon. Thunderstorms and rainfall increase in coverage late in the day, though the severe weather potential looks to be somewhat limited at this point though if instability became a little higher, that could be increased. Right now we are seeing a slight shift and timing later in the Thursday and that could mean a lingering chance for showers and thunderstorms in the early hours of Friday. Be coverage of rainfall about 50 to 60% when that primary line comes through late Thursday or early Friday. Friday will likely start in the 30s with high temperatures struggling to make the lower 50s.
We should be fairly dry on Saturday, compared to the rest of the forecast, but even then a chance for rain materializes by late in the day with temperature starting around freezing and reaching the upper 40s or low 50s by Saturday afternoon. Rain chances peak late Saturday evening and could continue sporadically into Sunday.
Sunday starts in the mid-30s with high temperatures reaching the low 50s and a brain coverage at around 40%. This far out, timing is extremely flexible and will shift so I don’t wanna lock in any specific time other than to say the components are in place for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday.
Looking for the first of next week a fairly significant drop in temperatures is likely with lows in the 30s to start Monday, but dipping to where they will only be in the mid-40s by Monday afternoon.
