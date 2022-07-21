 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and East Arkansas.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat warnings and advisories cover our area with storms possible later

Heat warnings and advisories for Thursday
More heat warnings and advisories are going to continue to be in effect off and on over the next several days.

We will see a little bit of a cold front and some disturbed weather today. This will give our area a slight chance for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the rain areas may be on the heavy side at times, a few of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times. Otherwise, we will see generally variably cloudy skies.

All in all, with the lack of any organized areas of rainfall and the chances of seeing more sunshine than not. Expect those temperatures (especially high temperatures) to really warm up once again. We will see most of the high temperatures well into the 90s to around the lower 100s. We will see the heat index in many areas top off in the 104-to-115-degree category. Some towns will be a little bit hotter at times.

All in all, this latest heat event will work its way well into the month of August. This will leave July most likely the hottest month ever in the history of Tupelo. Not, just month of July. We are talking one of the hottest month ever in history. So, please be careful as you venture out and about over the next several days.

