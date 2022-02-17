Gusty winds and severe weather throughout the rest of the day

Wind advisories are in effect for our area all the way into our evening. We will see a frontal system move through our area giving our area some pretty good potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Right now we are under a level 3 of 5 for severe weather. All modes of severe weather will be likely on our Thursday including strong damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. This system will give our area a guarantee of rain and thunderstorms, once again we do not guarantee severe weather, however it looks to be pretty likely.

Temperatures today start in the low 60s and reach the low to mid 70's by the afternoon. After the frontal system moves out of our area tonight, we will see some more pretty cold air move back into our area for our Friday. All in all, Friday will be a very bluster and cold day with temperatures staying mostly in the 40s for highs and wind chills much colder than that.

We start to warm back up for the weekend, 50's and 60's for afternoon temperatures. More rain returns as we are looking towards the end of the extended forecast and into next work week.