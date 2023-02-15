Good chances for some rain and some strong to severe thunderstorms

A frontal system has been approaching our area today. We have seen some showers scattered and some isolated thunderstorms due to this system.

We will see the potential of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms for this evening, overnight and into our Thursday afternoon. We will see all modes of severe weather possible to this system. We will see even the potential for some of the thunderstorms to produce some isolated strong tornadoes at times.

This is a time to be very weather alert. Please, check your weather before you go out and about. It could be a matter of protecting your life due to some of the potential severe weather conditions.

More high pressure will move back into our area on Thursday night and into our Friday. This will clear our skies and we will see some pretty chilly temperatures move into our area.

More low pressure next week will bring back into our area some more chances for some at least scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms at times.