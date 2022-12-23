Getting just a little better with the temperatures on our Saturday, Christmas Eve

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chill values as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...The entire Mid-South. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&