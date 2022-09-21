Getting a little cooler on our Thursday for some areas

Fiona keeps churning away in The Atlantic area of our world over the next several days. We will not see the effects of Fiona in our area or anywhere in the United States if this latest forecast stays true. For all that are interested in this . . . . . We do however, have a potential for a pretty strong system working its way into The Gulf of Mexico next week. This will keep our interests on high alert as we go into the next work week.
We have seen temperatures well above the normal over the last several days and more of the same has been found in our area today the last full day of Summer, Wednesday. Thursday is our first official day of Fall.
We will see a cold front move through our area on our Thursday. We will see the temperatures cool off a bit. Another cold front will drop our temperatures off just a bit more as we go into our late weekend and into next week.
Most likely we will not see much of any rain with the passage of this cold front. We will see another cold front in our weather forecast by later in the weekend and into early portions of next week. That front also will not see much of anything in the ways of rainfall, however maybe enough of a kick to give our area a slight chance of a shower or maybe some isolated thunderstorms at times.
