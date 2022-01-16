Gabe's Sunday Morning Forecast - Winter weather ahead for Sunday, but beautiful weather for the start of the week

The winter storm system that has been anticipated will tap into colder air during the wee hours of our Sunday morning and has the potential to cause a wintry mix and hazardous driving conditions - especially in the northern counties which are under a winter storm warning until Sunday at 6 p.m. Most of the rest of the counties are in a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Sunday as well. Winds will be north, northeasterly and gusty early Sunday morning.
As you get ready for church on Sunday, expect windy conditions out of the north and a wintry mix with temperatures below freezing. Bridges and overpasses could be slippery - especially in the northern counties, so drive carefully.
By dinnertime on Sunday, expect temperatures in the mid 40s as most of our precipitation moves east of our region. Even though the precipitation will have moved out of the area, road conditions will still have the possibility of being slippery with temperatures dipping back into the sub-freezing range.
As a high-pressure system builds back into our area, it will bring sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for the MLK holiday.
Temperatures increase throughout the beginning of the work week and by Wednesday, temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Along with the increasing temperatures, rain chances pick back up Wednesday and Thursday.
