Fulton to not opt out of medical marijuana

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Fulton city leaders voted to not opt-out of medical marijuana.
Governor Tate Reeves signed the new law on February 2nd to allow the medical marijuana for people with debilitating conditions like caner and aids.
Mayor Emily Quinn said majority of the City Wards and Board of Aldermen were in favor of the medical marijuana.
The city is in the process of setting up regulations and ordinances for the cannabis.
It will be similar to their beer ordinance in consideration of signs and 100-feet distance from churches and schools.
Mayor Quinn adds the medical marijuana will be sold during their local pharmacy hours.
"We just know that it can be helpful for people that really need it and we would like to give that option," said Quinn.
Mississippi counties and cities have until May 3rd to opt-in or opt-out.