From a warm Friday to some snow later tonight

A frontal system will move through our area overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory and A Winter storm warning is in effect for our area overnight and into our Saturday morning. We will see a warm day prior to the chances of snowfall overnight and into our Saturday morning. Some of the snowfall will be heavy at times and that will lead to a little bit of an accumulation. As of this moment in time it looks to be in the category of 1 to 3 inches with some isolated higher amounts. This will lead to some slippery travel for our overnight hours and into our Saturday morning. Please be careful as you venture out and about.
After this aforementioned system move out of our area during our Saturday. We will see a very cold and blustery day on our Saturday as we dry things out. We will see wind chills in the teens and 20s for most of the day due to the brisk northerly winds. We will recover as we go into Sunday and beyond and that recovery will be a very quick one as high temperature sail back into the 60s and 70s for highs early next week.
