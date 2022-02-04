Friday we will see mostly cloudy and very cold weather

We remain mostly cloudy through the day with breezy winds. Actual temperatures will warm to the middle and upper 30's but only feel like the 20's this afternoon. So make sure to bundle up.
Canadian high pressure, once again build into our area as we go through Friday and into the weekend. This will dry out the area and keep our area on the below normal temperature side for both our daytime high temperatures and overnight low temperatures all the way through the weekend and into early next week.
The weekend is looking a little better as the sun comes out and we will see temperatures slightly warmer, but still not as warm as we should for this time of year. Only the upper 40s for Saturday and low 50's for Sunday afternoon.
