Friday starts with clouds but we will start to see some sunshine for the afternoon

  • Updated
Some showers move through the area this afternoon
Maxuser

Happy Friday! There are still a few showers left lingering maybe a heavy downpour at times but the majority of the rain has moved out and we will stay mostly dry. After the showers clear out today, high temperatures take a big drop to the mid-70s making for a cooler Friday.

Today will be breezy and we could see a few showers even into the afternoon as the low pressure continues to shift to the east. For the weekend, high pressure settles into the area making for some clear.

It is going to be a beautiful weekend for anyone that is wanting to get outside or have any plans for Mother's Day. Sunny skies and a gradual warming in temperatures reaching the 90s by midweek next week. So if you are going to be outside grab the sunglasses and the sunscreen!

