 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Friday is slightly less humid but still very hot

  • Updated
  • 0
Some have heat advisories today, more will have them tomorrow
Maxuser

Today we will see mostly sunny skies for most; places farther to the south may see more clouds. We are still hot but slightly less humid today. Humidity builds back in for the rest of the weekend though.

We will continue to stay on the very hot and very humid side over the next several days. As a matter of fact, this could be the weather story for the next few weeks. Our weather pattern will change very little over the next few weeks. We will continue to see high temperatures well into the 90s to the lower 100s. At times the temperature may reach to 104 or 105 in some isolated towns. We will continue to see heat index values in the 104-to-114-degree range.

This will leave July most likely the hottest month ever in the history of Tupelo. Not, just month of July. We are talking one of the hottest months ever in history. So, please be careful as you venture out and about over the next several days. We will see little bits and pieces of low pressure; heating of the day and some very weak cold fronts try to give our area a chance for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you