Friday is filled with sunshine to start off a great weekend

Warm weather for Friday afternoon
It is a beautiful weekend! We will see high pressure dominate our weather forecast for the next few days. Due to high pressure dominating our weather forecast, we will see some plenty of sunshine filled skies in our weather forecast through our Saturday. Temperatures through the weekend will warm to the middle 80s.

We will see some low pressure build into our area on our Sunday. This could bring a few isolated to scattered showers into our weather forecast on our Sunday afternoon and into the evening. We will see better chances for some rain and thunderstorms in our weather forecast by Monday morning and into our Monday evening. We could see some heavy rainfall and we could see some hefty thunderstorms at times.

However, as of this moment in time . . . . . this does not look to be a big severe weather event in our area. We will fine tune the weather forecast as it warrants. By Tuesday, we will see more high pressure build into our area and we will see the skies clear out. We will also see the temperatures drop off just a bit during that time period.

