Friday afternoon is still chilly but the sunshine has returned

We will see most of our wind chills stay in the 30s for our afternoon with actual temperatures in the middle and some upper 40's. So definitely a different feel than what we have had for much of the week. The sunshine has come out though and we will see the sunshine through the weekend.
This latest cold spell will be short lived. We will see temperatures gradually warm up to above normal temperatures by this weekend and into early next week. This weekend we will be in the upper 50's to middle 60's for afternoon temperatures with plenty of sunshine.
Sunday evening and into the beginning of next week we see more clouds move back into north Mississippi. We will see some pretty good chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times as another frontal system moves back into our area. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times.
