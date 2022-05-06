Friday afternoon is bringing some showers for some but dry for the weekend

Happy Friday! There are still a few bits of low pressure making its way through our area this afternoon bringing a few showers and thunderstorms. We will also see breezy weather through the day. After the showers clear out today we will see more sunshine for the rest of the weekend. High temperatures take a big drop to the mid-70s making for a cooler Friday.
For the weekend, high pressure settles into the area making for some clear skies. It is going to be a beautiful weekend for anyone that is wanting to get outside or have any plans for Mother's Day. Sunny skies and a gradual warming in temperatures reaching the 90s by midweek next week. So if you are going to be outside grab the sunglasses and the sunscreen!
