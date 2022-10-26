 Skip to main content
Fmr. Gov. Haley Barbour flown to Jackson hospital after crash

  Updated
  • 0
Haley Barbour

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was flown to a Jackson hospital after a crash Wednesday night.

According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, Barbour's black BMW SUV went up a culvert and overturned after he tried to avoid hitting a dog on Wolf Lake Road. 

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. almost a mile from Hines Grocery Store.

Barbour was flown to a hospital in Jackson after complaining of a sore hip and shoulder.

The sheriff says the injuries are non-life threatening.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating. 

